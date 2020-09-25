Industry body urges Centre to remove curbs on export of N-95 masks

The All India Mask Manufacturers Association on Friday urged the government to remove restrictions on the exports of N-95 masks, saying the country currently possesses a production capacity of 20 crore pieces a month as against the monthly export quota of 50 lakh units. Recently, the government relaxed curbs on exporting of masks and medical coveralls, which are used to control the spread of COVID-19.

A monthly export quota of 50 lakh units has been fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said last month. "We would request the government to please open up the export of N-95 masks without any restrictions. Currently, there is a limit of 50 lakh per month on its exports which has been imposed by the government," said All India Mask Manufacturers Association Vice-President Anshumali Jain at a virtual conference to announce the Nonwoven Tech Expo.

He said the 50 lakh monthly export quota is a small number as India's present manufacturing capacity of N-95 masks is 20 crore pieces a month. The world's first virtual Nonwoven Tech Expo, an exhibition on non-wovens and hygiene technology, will be held from October 19 to 25.

The Expo aims to prepare the road map for the non-woven industry to enter the new normal by transforming and building businesses through a digital culture. The Nonwoven Federation of India, which represents more than 250 non-woven manufacturers, said the Expo will focus on usage of non-woven products for medical, hygiene, packaging protective, agriculture, geo-textile, filtration, automobiles, and other industries.