Railway employee injured during shunting exercise in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:25 IST
A railway employee was injured when two suburban locals collided sideways during a shunting exercise inside a car shed in Mahalaxmi here, an official said on Friday. The employee sustained injury to his fingers on Wednesday night was rushed to a railway hospital for treatment, the official said.

The Western Railway has ordered a probe into the incident that occurred during the shunting process, the WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said. Mahalaxmi has one of the three car sheds of suburban locals on Western Railway.

According to railway sources, lack of coordination and misjudgment by the shunting crew might have caused the accident..

