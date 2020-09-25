Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equitas Small Finance Bank downsizes offer size for proposed IPO

Equitas Holdings Ltd on Friday said its small finance bank subsidiary has revised downward the fresh issue of equity shares for its proposed IPO to Rs 280 crore from Rs 550 crore planned earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:40 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank downsizes offer size for proposed IPO

Equitas Holdings Ltd on Friday said its small finance bank subsidiary has revised downward the fresh issue of equity shares for its proposed IPO to Rs 280 crore from Rs 550 crore planned earlier. Also, Equitas Holdings (as the parent company) will offer lesser number of shares for sale at 7.2 crore in the initial public offer (IPO) of Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).

In the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on December 16, 2019, ESFB had informed Sebi about its Rs 1,000 crore IPO which comprised a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80,000,000 equity shares by Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL). "Pursuant to relaxation permitted by Sebi vide its circular dated April 21, 2020, ESFB had filed with Sebi an addendum to its DRHP revising its offer size for the proposed IPO of its equity shares," EHL said in a regulatory filing.

As per the revised offer, "the size of the fresh issue has been reduced from up to Rs 5,500 million (Rs 550 crore) to up to Rs 2,800 million (Rs 280 crore) and the number of equity shares offered through the offer for sale by the company (EHL) has been reduced from up to 80,000,000 equity shares to up to 72,000,000 equity shares," it said. Among others, the employee reservation portion for eligible employees has been reduced from up to Rs 50 million (Rs 5 crore) to up to Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore); and the EHL shareholder reservation portion for eligible EHL shareholders has been reduced from up to Rs 1,000 million (Rs 100 crore) to up to Rs 510 million (Rs 51 crore).

In its annual report 2019-20, EHL said that as per the banking licensing condition from the RBI, the banking subsidiary should had to be listed separately by the end of the third year of the start of business, according to which the deadline for the company was September 4, 2019. Notably, the market regulator in April extended validity of regulatory approval for launching initial public offering and rights issue by six months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ESFB IPO was scheduled around the end of March 2020, however, it had to be put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19 disease. Stock of Equitas Holdings closed at Rs 51.85 apiece on BSE, up 6.58 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhous...

Honour Killing: Man of different caste murdered by wife s kin in Telangana

In an apparent case of honour killing, a 28-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his wifeskin who belong to another caste, with the help of hired goons, police said on Friday. The Cyberabad police arrested 14 people, including...

West Bengal Forest Minister inaugurates herbal park near Siliguri

By Tarak Sarkar West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has inaugurated a herbal park at Salugara near Siliguri.The park was inaugurated on September 23 and it is the states sixth and North Bengal regions third park. It is developed in a...

Retired colonel sworn in as Mali interim president after coup

Retired colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in as Malis interim president on Friday, tasked with presiding over an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after a military coup. Malian officials hope the inauguration will lead the countrys neighbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020