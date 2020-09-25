Corruption 'flourished like cancer' during previous Cong regime: Khattar

Corruption flourished like cancer in the previous Congress regime and favouritism existed in giving jobs, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday, claiming that it is his government that set the things right. He claimed that his government has given 85,000 jobs on merit.

In the previous Congress-led regime, there was favouritism in giving jobs and “corruption flourished like cancer”, he claimed during a webinar organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council and Swadeshi Swavlamban Nyas. “During our time, jobs are being given on merit. Earlier, jobs used to be on sale. We set the system right and deserving get jobs on merit. We ended the system of 'parchi-kharchi' (favouritism and corruption),” he claimed. Speaking on the topic "Self-Reliant Development Model of Haryana", he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and the country responded positively to it.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have risen to the challenge and now manufacturing PPE kits and ventilators, bulk of which were imported earlier, Khattar said. Countries like Japan and Israel are best examples of self-reliance and we can learn from them, the CM stressed. In his address, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said the farm Bills passed by Parliament were examples of self-reliance.

“These reforms are meant to help a farmer become self-reliant. It gives him independence to sell his produce anywhere he wants and not be limited to sell it in just the mandis within a set pattern,” said Sanyal. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's joint general secretary Dattareya Hosabale said it was praiseworthy the way country responded to the coronavirus challenge.

He said when we talk of self-reliance, it does not mean isolating ourselves from rest of the world. “We will do trade and have relations with rest of the world but on our terms,” he said.