Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart onboards 13,000 kiranas in eastern region

The expansion of the company's kirana programme across cities in the eastern states includes Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar and Shillong, making e-commerce more inclusive by connecting small retailers and consumers to the digital commerce, it said. The programme is part of the company's efforts to drive growth for millions of small retailers across the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:12 IST
Flipkart onboards 13,000 kiranas in eastern region

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart on Friday said it has onboarded over 13,000 kiranas in the eastern region to make faster deliveries to customers ahead of the festive season. The company also said this is part of a programme to onboard 50,000 kiranas across the country to provide a faster and personalised e-commerce experience to its consumers.

"Flipkart's team initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas through online application. This enabled seamless onboarding without them having to step out during COVID-19 times," a company statement said. The expansion of the company's kirana programme across cities in the eastern states includes Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar and Shillong, making e-commerce more inclusive by connecting small retailers and consumers to the digital commerce, it said.

The programme is part of the company's efforts to drive growth for millions of small retailers across the country. This also includes Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace with an aim to connect local manufacturers and MSMEs with retailers and other businesses, it added.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'You are good people:' Navalny thanks Russian pilots, medics '

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in Germany recovering from what authorities there determined to be nerve agent poisoning, thanked Russian pilots and paramedics for acting quickly after he fell into a coma on a flight from S...

Not all $200 cards for Medicare beneficiaries will go out before U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration aims to send out 200 cards to Medicare beneficiaries over the course of the next few months, but not all will be sent out prior to the elections, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and...

S P Balasubrahmanyam: Voice of Bollywood hero too

He had an extraordinarily prolific career spanning five decades and 40,000 songs in 16 languages but S P Balasubrahmanyam will live on as the balladeer of romance, pathos and fun in Hindi cinema too. The legendary singer, who died on Friday...

Tokyo Olympics and IOC find mostly minor areas to 'simplify'

Tokyo Olympic organizers announced several simplification changes Friday for next years postponed games, though with few large-scale cost savings. Simplifying the Tokyo Games has been a pledge of the International Olympic Committee and loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020