Left Menu
Development News Edition

G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms to address 'shortcomings'

In a lengthy joint statement, the ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies said they "strongly regret" moves by some countries to skip participation by classifying their state-owned institutions as commercial lenders. Two officials from G7 countries said the reference was clearly targeted at China, which has refused to include loans by the state-owned China Development Bank and other government-controlled entities in its official bilateral debt totals when dealing with countries seeking debt relief.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:59 IST
G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms to address 'shortcomings'

G7 finance ministers on Friday backed an extension of a G20 bilateral debt relief initiative for the world's poorest countries, but said it must be revised to address shortcomings hindering its implementation. In a lengthy joint statement, the ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies said they "strongly regret" moves by some countries to skip participation by classifying their state-owned institutions as commercial lenders.

Two officials from G7 countries said the reference was clearly targeted at China, which has refused to include loans by the state-owned China Development Bank and other government-controlled entities in its official bilateral debt totals when dealing with countries seeking debt relief. The ministers also acknowledged that some countries will need further debt relief going forward, and urged the Group of 20 major economies and Paris Club creditors to agree on terms by next month's meeting of G20 finance ministers.

"Everyone was disappointed by China's lack of transparency and commitment," said one official, who asked not to be named. At an online meeting hosted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministers underscored their commitment to work together to support the poorest and most vulnerable countries, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

They asked the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to provide regular updates on the financing needs of low-income countries and propose solutions for expected financing gaps, including through instruments to leverage access to private finance. They said the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) approved in April by G20 countries, including China, had helped 43 countries defer $5 billion in official debt service payments to free up money to respond to the pandemic.

But the total is far short of the $12 billion in savings that were initially projected, and represents just over half of the 70-plus countries that were eligible. The ministers said the initiative should be extended, "in the context of a request for IMF financing," and called for a new term sheet and memorandum of understanding to improve its implementation.

The ministers said claims classified as commercial under DSSI would also be treated as such in future debt treatments and for implementation of IMF policies, delivering a stern reminder to China and others that have not been fully transparent about the scope and terms of government lending to poor countries. The ministers also called again on private lenders to implement the debt relief initiative when requested, noting that the absence of private sector participation has limited the potential benefits for several countries.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Updated influenza vaccine advice targets protection of elderly and health workers

The updated recommendations from the World Health Organization WHO, come as the northern hemisphere braces for the seasonal bug, which claims hundreds of thousands of lives from respiratory-related causes every year.There has in fact been...

US probes Mercedes vans for possible unwanted acceleration

US auto safety regulators are investigating speed sensor problems with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter full-size vans that could cause unwanted acceleration. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 160,000 Sprint...

BJP leaders slam DMK chief Stalin for criticising farm bills

Senior Tamil Nadu BJP leaders including former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday flayed the DMK for criticising the Centres farm bills adopted by Parliament recently, wondering what more than Prime Minister Narendra Modis assurance...

'You are good people:' Navalny thanks Russian pilots, medics '

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in Germany recovering from what authorities there determined to be nerve agent poisoning, thanked Russian pilots and paramedics for acting quickly after he fell into a coma on a flight from S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020