Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling erases gains as traders weigh UK's next moves

Sterling erased earlier gains in a choppy session on Friday as investors hoped Britain's new scaled-back job support scheme would be followed by other fiscal measures but feared talks about a move to sub-zero rates could intensify. The pound was down 0.4% at $1.2692 by 1508 GMT against a dollar on course for its best week in six months.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:06 IST
Sterling erases gains as traders weigh UK's next moves

Sterling erased earlier gains in a choppy session on Friday as investors hoped Britain's new scaled-back job support scheme would be followed by other fiscal measures but feared talks about a move to sub-zero rates could intensify.

The pound was down 0.4% at $1.2692 by 1508 GMT against a dollar on course for its best week in six months. Cable has fallen 5.1% so far in September, its worst monthly performance since October 2016. Versus the euro, sterling was up 0.1% at 91.53 pence after hitting its best level in a week of 91.13 on Thursday. This month, sterling is down 2.5% against the single currency.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said the relationship with the euro is "perhaps a better reflection of the movements in the pound" as a large part of cable's slip "is still about the dollar's strength". Analysts expect more steps to help the coronavirus-battered British economy after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new scheme to support jobs, but warned unemployment would still rise.

Sterling's path largely depends on whether the government will offer more stimulus or if sub-zero rates will be implemented, analysts said. "We've had some measures, which will stop the economy falling off a cliff, but certainly it is quite possible that these will not be enough to subdue calls that the UK Government should do more in terms of fiscal support," Foley said.

If there is a reluctance to announce more fiscal measures, the market will shift focus to the possibility of monetary policy measures, Foley said. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey did not exclude the possibility of negative rates, saying on Thursday that the bank had not formed a view on the matter yet.

The looming risk of a no-deal Brexit and new lockdown measures are also weighing on the pound. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britons to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early. The new measures could last for six months, he said.

But the biggest threat to sterling remains the risk of the European Union and Britain failing to reach a trade agreement by the end of a transition period in December, analysts say.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally past 58-lakh mark with spike of 86,052 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,57...

Delhi Capitals score 175/3 riding on Shaw's 64

Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 in Delhi Capitals decent 175 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Friday. Shaws innings had nine fours and a six while he added 94 for the ...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest fitness band- the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India at the 3rd edition of the Smart Living event on September 29 alongside a new smartwatch. Ahead of the official launch, the Indian prices of...

Greece shortens business hours for some retailers to stem COVID-19 spread

Some Greek retail stores must close earlier from Saturday until Oct. 4, authorities said, further tightening restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the greater Athens area and other parts of the country. In a state address on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020