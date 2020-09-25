Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June

European stocks recorded their worst weekly decline since mid-June on Friday, as investors feared that a second wave of coronavirus infections will hamper economic recovery, while banking stocks sank to an all-time low. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, failing to match Wall Street gains on signs that U.S. lawmakers were making progress on a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that could be voted on next week.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:47 IST
Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June

European stocks recorded their worst weekly decline since mid-June on Friday, as investors feared that a second wave of coronavirus infections will hamper economic recovery, while banking stocks sank to an all-time low.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, failing to match Wall Street gains on signs that U.S. lawmakers were making progress on a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that could be voted on next week. The index shed 3.6% in a week dominated by concerns about new coronavirus restrictions in Europe, a faltering stock rally in Wall Street's technology giants and worrying economic data from both sides of the Atlantic.

France and Britain set new records of daily COVID-19 infections on Thursday, while the Spanish government recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of the city of Madrid after the country surpassed 700,000 cases, the highest number in Western Europe. "New restrictions in Europe, less fiscal support, fading liquidity impulse and election risk should weigh on activity in Q4," European equity strategists at Barclays wrote in a note. "Economic surprises are starting to roll over from all-time high levels."

European banks sank to a fresh record low as investors shunned the sector hit by a cocktail of lower global borrowing costs, rising bad loans due to the economic downturn and dirty money scandal that made it the worst performer this week. British betting firm William Hill surged 43.5% after revealing that it had received rival takeover proposals from buyout firm Apollo and U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment.

Ladbrokes and bwin brand owner GVC jumped 16.7% and Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment gained 6.8%, helping reverse early losses in travel & leisure stocks, which were up 3.2%. Still, worries about new travel restrictions weighed on airlines, with British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air France KLM down between 0.6% and 3.3%.

Automakers fell 1.4% after an industry body said British car production fell by an annual 45% in August, as the sector continues to suffer due to the fallout from the virus outbreak. Paris Match publisher Lagardere surged 32.3% after billionaire Bernard Arnault revealed he had built up a direct stake in the firm, which is under siege from several other investors.

Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux rose 2.9% after saying that it would propose reinstating dividends after a recovery in earnings and cash flows during the third quarter.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Judges skeptical of Trump's arguments over tax returns

A federal appeals court on Friday expressed deep skepticism toward Donald Trumps arguments against letting Manhattans top prosecutor obtain his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. With...

White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray faced criticism from the White House for the second time in a week on Friday when President Donald Trumps chief of staff questioned his ability to detect voter fraud as the November election draws near. Wray to...

Goa: Crime branch raids a gambling den, takes five accused in custody

The Crime Branch on Friday arrested five people and seized Rs 53,000 from a gambling den operating in Maulinguem.As per the agency, the accused were playing Teen Pana at the time of the raid.The Crime Branch team led by PI Satish Gaude raid...

Europe regulator sees November lifting of Boeing 737 MAX flight ban

Boeings grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year, Europes chief aviation safety regulator said on Friday. For the first time in a year and a half I can say ther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020