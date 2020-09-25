Left Menu
Development News Edition

Company to pay USD 60 mn for deceptive marketing with pelvic mesh

A company that failed to adequately inform women of dangerous side effects related to permanent pelvic mesh devices will be required to pay USD 60 million, according to a settlement announced this week by state attorney generals across the US.

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:48 IST
Company to pay USD 60 mn for deceptive marketing with pelvic mesh

A company that failed to adequately inform women of dangerous side effects related to permanent pelvic mesh devices will be required to pay USD 60 million, according to a settlement announced this week by state attorney generals across the US. The money from C.R. Bard, Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Company, will be spread out among 48 states and the District of Columbia. For example, Arizona will receive USD 1.15 million. Mississippi is set to receive around USD 840,000.

“C.R. Bard failed to disclose serious and life-altering risks of permanently implanted surgical mesh devices, leaving thousands of women to suffer,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement. “This settlement holds Bard accountable for its deceptive business practices.” Troy Kirkpatrick, a spokesperson for Becton, Dickinson and Co., said Friday morning that C.R. Bard and its parent company have denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

He said the company chose to settle the matter "to avoid the time and expense of further litigation.” The litigation involving C.R. Bard's pelvic mesh product began prior to its acquisition of the company in 2017. Kirkpatrick said that “ensuring the safety and quality of products has always been the top priority at BD" and that the company is in full compliance with laws and regulations. C.R. Bard Inc. is just the latest manufacturer of transvaginal mesh, a net-like implant used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, to be required by the court to pay a large sum.

In 2019, after patients reported serious complications — including erosion of mesh through organs, pain during sexual intercourse, and voiding dysfunction — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned sales of all mesh products used for pelvic organ prolapse repair. In October of last year, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay USD 117 million settlement with 41 states and the District of Columbia over similar allegations involving the mesh devices. In January, a judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly USD 344 million in additional penalties for deceptive marketing of the product.

Stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse are common conditions faced by women due to a weakening in their pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age and other factors. Millions of women were implanted with transvaginal mesh before it was pulled from the market, Fitch said. Along with paying the USD 60 million, C.R. Bard will be required to adhere to new requirements for marketing if the company chooses to sell the product again, including the need to disclose all potential complications associated with the product in marketing materials.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Judges skeptical of Trump's arguments over tax returns

A federal appeals court on Friday expressed deep skepticism toward Donald Trumps arguments against letting Manhattans top prosecutor obtain his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. With...

White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray faced criticism from the White House for the second time in a week on Friday when President Donald Trumps chief of staff questioned his ability to detect voter fraud as the November election draws near. Wray to...

Goa: Crime branch raids a gambling den, takes five accused in custody

The Crime Branch on Friday arrested five people and seized Rs 53,000 from a gambling den operating in Maulinguem.As per the agency, the accused were playing Teen Pana at the time of the raid.The Crime Branch team led by PI Satish Gaude raid...

Europe regulator sees November lifting of Boeing 737 MAX flight ban

Boeings grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year, Europes chief aviation safety regulator said on Friday. For the first time in a year and a half I can say ther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020