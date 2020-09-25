Two killed, girl injured as car plunges into deep gorge in J&K's Kathua

Two persons were killed and a minor girl seriously injured when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a 100-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, officials said. The car, which was going from Sandhar to Bhoond in the district, skidded off the road and rolled down into the deep gorge at Jandarli belt of Basholi area, they said.

In the accident, two persons died while a minor girl identified as Pratiksha (8), daughter of Vijay Singh and a resident of Sandhar, was admitted for treatment at Basholi hospital, they said. The deceased were identified as Soom Singh (55), a resident of Sandhar, and Darshno Devi (50), a resident of Sialag.

A police team from Basholi reached the spot in Jandarli and started investigation.