Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing autoshow: Demand rebound, EV boom mix with murky outlook

Much of the upturn is driven by sales of larger passenger cars by makers such as Daimler and BMW, boosted by new models, automakers' discounts and a broader recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Premium vehicles accounted for a record 15% of the Chinese market in August, up from around 10% for all of last year, said the China Passenger Car Association.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 09:41 IST
Beijing autoshow: Demand rebound, EV boom mix with murky outlook
Representative image

China's auto market has rebounded smartly from the COVID-19 crash in recent months, especially for high-end cars, but questions about the durability of that recovery hung over the Beijing autoshow that started on Saturday. A rare industry event being held in person during the pandemic, the show marks a triumph for the world's biggest car market, pummelled from late last year as lockdowns froze economic activity in the country where the disease erupted.

However, this show will be a far cry from the usual ebullience as fewer attend, new models are scant and prospects remain uncertain. Among the bright spots: the Chinese market's sharp bounce since April, strong demand for midsize to large luxury vehicles and a flood of interest - and investment - in electric vehicles.

China's auto sales rose 11.6% in August from a year earlier, the fifth straight rise after plunging during the lockdown. When almost all residents were told to stay home in February, sales collapsed a record 79% to their lowest since 2005. Guangzhou-based GAC, which has partnerships with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, expects sales to grow for the full year, general manager Feng Xingya said on the sidelines of the show, formally the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020.

Germany's BMW expects "single digit growth" in China this year, said Jochen Goller, head of BMW China. "We were heavily affected during quarter one of course, and massively in China," with a 30% on-year sales drop, Goller told a small group of reporters. But the second quarter saw a 17% rebound and this quarter "is running really well."

"You can say confidence is back," Goller said. China's typically busy car-buying season, "Golden September, Silver October," is off to a good start, according to preliminary data, with passenger car sales up 12% in the first 20 days of September.

The rebound means this year's sales will fall less than 10%, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimates, better than its May forecast of a 15% to 25% decline. Much of the upturn is driven by sales of larger passenger cars by makers such as Daimler and BMW, boosted by new models, automakers' discounts and a broader recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Premium vehicles accounted for a record 15% of the Chinese market in August, up from around 10% for all of last year, said the China Passenger Car Association. Electric vehicles are also providing buzz to the Beijing show, as a boom in Tesla shares has propelled interest in China. EV startups like Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto and WM Motor have together raised more than $8 billion this year.

But the recent improvement reflects Chinese carmakers making earlier model launches as they could not wait for the usual hype from the delayed autoshow before going to market. That suggests a more limited upside to the current sales rise. "This year's auto sales are very different from previous years," said senior LMC Automotive analyst Alan Kang. "Many cars were sold during summer because customers delayed purchases after the lockdown."

Sales of larger sedans and sport-utility vehicles have returned to last year's levels, but competition among mass-market brands is intensifying, said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy AutoForesight. That's a key battle ground for international and domestic brands including Volkswagen, Toyota, and Geely. Still, he said, "Sales performance in these two months will give us clue of what will happen next."

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.As per t...

CBI registers case into alleged scam in Kerala's Life Mission project

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case into the alleged scam in the Life Mission project, a Kerala government scheme to provide houses to the needy. The anti-corruption unit here has registered a case under the Foreig...

EC issues guidelines to hold free, fair and safe polls in Bihar

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India EC issued guidelines for holding a free, fair, and safe election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission of India is committed to holding a free, fair, and ...

OnePlus 8T 5G: Here's everything we know about upcoming flagship

OnePlus is prepping up to launch a new 5G flagship i.e the OnePlus 8T on October 14. Since the launch announcement, the company has been dropping several hints about the upcoming phone including its display, battery and other key specs.So h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020