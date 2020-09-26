2 killed, as many injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Two truck drivers were killed and as many injured in separate accidents on Udaipur-Pindwara road, police said on Saturday. As the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway in Dungarpur district had been blocked, the traffic was diverted to Udaipur-Pindwara road which has slope on a stretch of nearly 25 km, they said.

Around 11 pm on Friday, three trucks rammed into each other on Udaipur-Pindwara, killing two truck drivers, SHO Bekaria Saka Ram said. Later at 3 am, four RPT trucks collided with each other on the same road, injuring two people, he said.

"The drivers were not familiar with the road conditions and therefore, they lost control over the vehicle during the night hours," the SHO said. All these trucks were heading towards Sirohi from Udaipur.

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway has been blocked since Thursday after violent protests erupted there.