PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:03 IST
Amazon.in to host 'Handicrafts Mela' from Sep 26-Oct 10 to support artisans, weavers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.in on Saturday said it will host a virtual 'Handicrafts Mela' from September 26-October 10, showcasing more than 270 art and craft forms from various parts of the country. Over eight lakh artisans and weavers associated with 1,500 Amazon Karigar sellers and 17 government emporiums including Tantuja, Harit Khadi, Tribes India and national-level artisan organisations like Craftmark and Dastkari Haat Samiti will benefit from this mela, Amazon India said in a statement. Amazon's Handicrafts Mela - which will showcasing over 55,000 unique products - will help customers discover and purchase products from artisans and weavers from different parts of the country by visiting specific sections like handloom zone, handicrafts home décor, kitchen items, handmade toys, handcrafted festive collection and others, the statement said.

"Exhibitions and melas have been the primary avenues through which karigars have been able to reach their customers. However, as these on ground events have been brought to a grinding halt, the online marketplace has emerged as an avenue that these sellers can leverage to reach customers across the country during the festive season," Amazon India Director - MSME and Seller Experience Pranav Bhasin said. Through a virtual Handicrafts Mela, Amazon India aims to generate consumer demand for arts and crafts that reflect the cultural heritage of the country, he added.

The e-commerce giant had also organised a 10-week 'Stand for Handmade' initiative in July this year to aid the revival of the businesses of these artisans and weavers. "Considering the success witnessed by sellers through previous sale events and initiatives we rolled out, we're optimistic about the positive impact that Handicrafts Mela will have in the lives of lakhs of artisans and weavers from across the country," he said. Amazon India had launched the Karigar programme in 2016 as part of its efforts to bring all forms of Indian crafts online. Since then, Amazon.in has onboarded more than 3,000 master weavers, co-operatives, artisans and government organisations under various ministries to help artisans sell online.

