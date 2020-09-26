Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian expat gets over USD 130,000 fine waiver; to return home after 14 yrs

Baskari Raghavlu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, got help from lawyer and social worker Sheela Thomas, who also bought a ticket for him to fly back home, the Gulf news reported on Friday. “He was struggling for accommodation.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:40 IST
Indian expat gets over USD 130,000 fine waiver; to return home after 14 yrs

An Indian expat in the UAE will return home after 14 years after he got a fine waiver of over Dh 511,200 (USD 139,177), according to a media report. Baskari Raghavlu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, got help from lawyer and social worker Sheela Thomas, who also bought a ticket for him to fly back home, the Gulf news reported on Friday.

“He was struggling for accommodation. He was living off the generosity of some other blue collar workers. He just wanted to return home and see his daughter for the first time in his life. I then took up his case,” Thomas was quoted as saying in the report. Thomas said Raghavlu’s overstay fines have been cleared and he is set to fly home.

Raghavlu, 41, came to the UAE in 2006 and was injured in a road accident while travelling in his company vehicle. He tried to get compensation from the company where he worked through a lawyer who took his passport, the report said.

Raghavlu said he did some odd jobs to sustain himself and his family back home. During one of the amnesty programmes by the UAE government, he even managed to secure an outpass to leave the country but did not have money for his flight ticket, it said..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FSSAI mulling making fortification of edible oil with vitamins A, D mandatory

Food regulator FSSAI is considering making it mandatory for edible oil manufacturers to fortify cooking oil with vitamins A and D, which help in boosting immunity. FSSAI is considering to make it mandatory to fortify edible oil with vitamin...

OYO to triple room count in HP by 2022: CEO

OYO Hotels and Homes has set a target of tripling its room count in Himachal Pradesh in the next two years, the hospitality chain said on Saturday. In a meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday evening, OYO founder and grou...

Drug case: TV anchor Anushree quizzed by police

Television anchor Anushree was on Saturday questioned in connection with the drug consumption and peddling case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty. Anushree, who appeared before the police at 9 am, was interrogated for three...

Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal pays homages to animals, their handlers at ASC Centre College

Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal, Commandant of Army Service Corps ASC Centre College placed a wreath at the Animal War Memorial at the ASC Centre and College while paying homages to the animals and their handlers who have sacrificed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020