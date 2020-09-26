Ker startup Entri signs up Robin Uthappa as brand ambassador

In its first major campaign across India, Entri, a local language learning app for jobs, has signed up Rajasthan Royals cricketer Robin Uthappa as its brand ambassador and has also partnered with Hotstar to run ad campaigns in five different languages throughout the ongoing IPL season. Enter expects this move to accelerate its user adoption in the country, especially in the Hindi belt, a company press release said.

Mohammed Hisamuddin, Founder & CEO - Entri said: "Robin was an easy choice because he was an early backer of Entri and also the fact that he could speak 4 different languages that Entri had courses in, helped make the decision." "The user demography we are targeting are cricket crazy and we believe campaigns with the former Indian cricketer during the IPL season would help Entri grow faster across India," he added. The company was able to more than double its revenue to USD 2.5 million ARR this quarter compared to the previous quarter and is expecting the Robin campaigns during the IPL will help it to double its revenue again to reach the target of USD 5 million ARR by the end of this year.

Entry is a learning app for jobs in India, which provides different types of learning content(mock/adaptive tests, flashcards, video lessons) in local languages for job aspirants, that prepares them to get a government or private job. Founded by MohammedHisamuddin and Rahul Ramesh in 2017, Entri started from Kerala with Malayalam content and has since launched Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi content.

Three million users have used Entri so far (out of which 90k are paid users) and the platform is now adding 10,000 users every day, a company press release said. It is on track to reach 5 million users in 2020 and is targeting 10 million users in the next 18 months.

Starting first by providing courses for government recruitment exams in Malayalam, Entri presently offers more than 150 courses including for government jobs and upskilling courses like Spoken English, sales, customer care in five different local languages. According to Mohammed Hisamuddin, Entri is targeting a market with more than 400 million people in India who are looking to upskill in their own language to get better-paying jobs.