Dr Reddy's launches generic drug to treat multiple sclerosis in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), in the US market

The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Biogen's Tecfidera delayed-release capsules, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement

According to IQVIA Health data, the Tecfidera brand and generic market had sales of around USD 3.8 billion (about Rs 28,000 crore) in the US for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020.