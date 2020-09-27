Left Menu
BIAL & Virgin Hyperloop sign MoU to study viable hyperloop corridor from city Airport

The MoU was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T M Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL, a release said. "We are honored to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru," Sultan bin Sulayem said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 13:56 IST
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Virgin Hyperloop, that claims to be a category leader in hyperloop technology on Sunday said they have signed an MoU to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Hyperloop corridor from the city's Kempegowda International Airport. The MoU was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T M Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL, a release said.

"We are honored to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru," Sultan bin Sulayem said. Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries, he said, adding that a hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain.

The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each, the release said. With speeds of up to 1,080 kmph, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis, it said.

"The Government of Karnataka has implemented several measures to improve the transport infrastructure of the State. The commissioning of a feasibility study for hyperloop connectivity from BLR Airport is another major step towards building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future, enabling the efficient movement of people," the Chief Secretary said.

In addition to the road network, the airport will also be connected with the sub-urban railway soon and will have Metro connectivity in four years. The release said travellers could streamline their multi modal trip with seamless check in and security for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

"Technological innovation is the key to building and sustaining a world-class transportation hub, and this study is an important step forward. This mode of transportation offers enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions," BIAL MD & CEO Hari Marar said.

