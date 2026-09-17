Tata Electronics' Bold Move: 16 MoUs to Shape India's Semiconductor Future at SEMICON 2026

Tata Electronics is poised to make a significant impact at SEMICON India 2026 by signing 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), a move expected to bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain. Randhir Thakur, CEO of Tata Electronics, highlighted the initiative's potential benefits for India's youth, who will inherit today's technological advancements.

At the conference's inauguration, Thakur stated, 'The real beneficiary of the India Semiconductor Mission is the country's youth. The factories and technologies we are developing today will empower the next generation to compete globally.' He noted the expansion of the electronics sector from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to more than Rs 13 lakh crore in 2026, attributing this growth to effective policy alignment and industrial efforts.

Thakur detailed the government's role in facilitating semiconductor manufacturing through strategic support, citing the recently introduced Semiconductor 2.0 policy, which removes regulatory barriers and supports foundational industry layers. Tata Electronics has advanced its greenfield projects, including sites in Dholera, Gujarat, and Jagiroad, Assam, staying on track with government schedules, alongside robust partnerships with international and domestic suppliers.