Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis

Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisisReuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:36 IST
Qatar Airways reported a loss of 7 billion riyals ($1.92 billion) on Sunday for the year ending March 31, as the coronavirus crisis hurt the aviation industry around the world.
The airline also disclosed it had received a 7.3 billion riyal advance from its owner, the government of Qatar, after March that has since been converted into new shares. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar Airways
- Qatar
- COVID-19