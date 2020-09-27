Left Menu
Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:36 IST
Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis
Qatar Airways reported a loss of 7 billion riyals ($1.92 billion) on Sunday for the year ending March 31, as the coronavirus crisis hurt the aviation industry around the world.

The airline also disclosed it had received a 7.3 billion riyal advance from its owner, the government of Qatar, after March that has since been converted into new shares. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)

