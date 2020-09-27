Left Menu
Development News Edition

CG Corp Global investing Rs 120 cr to enhance manufacturing capacity

After the proposed investment, the production capacity would of four plants of CG Foods would increase by 35 per cent which have almost reached their full capacity utilisation, the maker of popular instant noodle brand Wai Wai said. The expansion would also create over 1,100 job opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:24 IST
CG Corp Global investing Rs 120 cr to enhance manufacturing capacity

CG Corp Global is investing Rs 120 crore to expand the production capacity of its FMCG vertical CG Foods in India for catering the growing demand for its Wai Wai noodles in the next one year, a company official said. After the proposed investment, the production capacity would of four plants of CG Foods would increase by 35 per cent which have almost reached their full capacity utilisation, the maker of popular instant noodle brand Wai Wai said.

The expansion would also create over 1,100 job opportunities. The company has witnessed an increase in demand for instant noodles since the pandemic and has increased its focus on online and modern trade platforms to cater to it. "With convenience foods increasingly becoming a way of the new lifestyle, we as a company are carefully strategising a holistic business approach to capitalise on this trend and thereafter eye a larger slice of the market in India," CG Corp Global Executive Director Varun Chaudhary told PTI.

To cater to the growing demand for WAI WAI, CG Foods is initiating a region-wise capacity expansion based on its strong markets. "While practising the highest standards of safety in our plants as we reach full capacity utilisation, we are launching capacity expansion across four of our plants with an investment of Rs 120 crore. This will help further generate 1,100 job opportunities which we believe is the need of the hour," he added.

In the first phase, CG Foods has initiated the expansion of its Purnia, Bihar-based plant, which has already reached 100 per cent capacity utilisation. "The expansion which has been commissioned to be effective from August 16 will enable the plant to reach the capacity of an MRP value of Rs 1,550 crore," he said. The next plant in the expansion pipeline is Guwahati (Assam) facility scheduled for March 2021 followed by Ajmer (Rajasthan) plant in June 2021 and finally the Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) plant in September 2021.

"Thereafter the company will assess and launch the next phase of expansion," Chaudhary said. While talking about e-commerce, Chaudhary said the company is aggressively pushing its online presence as e-commerce has seen phenomenal growth due to a major shift in the consumers purchasing pattern during the pandemic, as it is more convenient and safe. WAI WAI is now available in all major food and grocery e-commerce platforms which include BigBasket, Grofers, Flipkart Supermart, Milkbasket, and Swiggy Instamart, the official said.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

MoS Finance Thakur's public grievances redressal through Twitter gains traction

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakurs drive to address through Twitter public grievances concerning his ministry has started gaining traction and is drawing accolades from the social media users. It has been a little over a month sin...

My govt is pro-farmers, no scope for bandh tomorrow: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted his government was pro-farmers and sought to brush aside the state-wide bandh called by various farmers outfits on Monday over amendments to the APMC and land reforms act, saying t...

Turkey criticises Armenia after clashes with Azerbaijan, supports Baku

Turkey sharply criticised Armenia on Sunday after clashes between Armenian and Zaeri forces, saying Yerevan was an obstacle to peace and vowing to continue its support for Baku. Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population...

UN envoy for Yemen seeks to build on prisoner exchange to clinch ceasefire

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said he was working to build on the prisoner exchange agreement announced on Sunday to pave the way for a national ceasefire to be followed by a political solution.Griffiths, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020