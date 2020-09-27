UN envoy for Yemen seeks to build on prisoner exchange to clinch ceasefire

UN envoy for Yemen seeks to build on prisoner exchange to clinch ceasefireReuters | Glion | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:45 IST
The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said he was working to build on the prisoner exchange agreement announced on Sunday to pave the way for a national ceasefire to be followed by a political solution.
Griffiths, in an interview with Reuters after announcing the deal between the internationally-backed Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthi movement, said: "Now what we need to do is to make sure the sequences of releases and the timing is agreed promptly here today and tomorrow so that we can then proceed with the logistics."
"Our overall aim at the moment is to bring an agreement on what we call a joint declaration which is a national ceasefire to end the war in Yemen. And accompanied by various measures to open up the ports and airports and roads so that people can start to live a little," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Martin Griffiths
- United Nations
- Iran
- Yemeni
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
US envoy to United Nations meets with Taiwan official in NY
Pandemic sharpens 'battle for the soul' of United Nations between U.S. and China
United Nations is foremost guarantor of world peace: President Ramaphosa
World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization
US envoy to United Nations meets with Taiwan official in NY