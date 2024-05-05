Left Menu

PM Modi, BJP Chief Nadda Embark on Two-Day Odisha Sojourn from Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Sunday on their two-day visit to Odisha.PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the Odisha capital around 9.30 pm and will make a night halt at Raj Bhavan.He will address election rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday, a BJP leader said.PM Modi will again come to the state on May 10, when he will lead a road show in Bhubaneswar.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 12:44 IST
PM Modi, BJP Chief Nadda Embark on Two-Day Odisha Sojourn from Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Sunday on their two-day visit to Odisha.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the Odisha capital around 9.30 pm and will make a night halt at Raj Bhavan.

He will address election rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday, a BJP leader said.

PM Modi will again come to the state on May 10, when he will lead a road show in Bhubaneswar. On the following day, he would address an election rally in Bolangir, he said.

Odisha Police have tightened security arrangements for the PM's visit on Sunday.

Tight security will be ensured from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

Nadda, on the other hand, is slated to reach Bhubaneswar this afternoon. He is scheduled to release the election manifesto of the state unit of the BJP in Bhubaneswar around 3 pm.

The BJP president will also hold meetings with party leaders and workers in Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack to discuss the party's strategies for the ensuing Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

The state will go to polls from May 13 to June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

