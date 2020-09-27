Gold worth Rs 83.7 lakh seized, 3 plane passengers arrested

Gold worth Rs 83.7 lakh seized, 3 plane passengers arrestedPTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:17 IST
Gold worth Rs 83.7 lakh has been seized from three plane passengers who arrived here from Dubai, Customs officials said on Sunday.
The air intelligence wing sleuths, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the three at the airport here separately and recovered the precious metal, a press release said.
The trio, which had concealed the gold in the rectum, was arrested, the release said.