Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Innovation Summit to be held virtually

Dtic Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina says the department is excited about hosting the Inventors’ Garage competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:35 IST
South African Innovation Summit to be held virtually
"Support for grassroots innovators who wish to apply will be provided during the launch,” Gina said. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Innovation will come to the fore when the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), together with the South African Innovation Summit (SAIS), host a summit this week.

The two-day Innovation Summit, which will get underway on Wednesday, will bring together innovation leaders from different countries, backgrounds, disciplines and world view to create an innovative environment that will prosper the South African economy and have a positive effect on entrepreneurs' competitive edge.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit will be held virtually.

As part of this year's programme, an Inventors Garage competition will take place, with participants showcasing their creations at the summit.

The competition is a tribute to the spirit of innovation and the work of dedicated inventors, whose pioneering inventions provide answers to some of the biggest challenges of our times.

The Innovation Summit is a major public gathering on the South African calendar and showcases, connects, capacitates, and originates the best start-up talent from Africa to the world.

It has done so for 13 years and made possible deals worth billions for African entrepreneurs.

Dtic Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina says the department is excited about hosting the Inventors' Garage competition. She said the competition will profile inventions of young South Africans, as well as the outputs of the technology incentive programme.

"During the summit, we will increase awareness of innovation and new digital technologies, especially to the existing black industrialists and grassroots innovators through collaboration with different economic actors," said Gina.

The dtic will also be launching the Khoebo Innovation Promotion Programme (KIPP) during the Summit 2020.

"We have partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on the KIPP and implementation of the programme throughout the country will happen in line with the rural and township economic revitalisation focus of the government.

"Support for grassroots innovators who wish to apply will be provided during the launch," Gina said.

The KIPP will have two sub-schemes with the Small Medium Enterprise Growth Scheme, looking at enterprises already in existence and are looking to scale-up and penetrate new markets.

The second aspect is the Grassroots Innovation Funding Scheme (GIFS), where the focus will be on grassroots innovators that are at the start-up phase or trading on a small scale.

The summit will conclude on 1 October 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Newly wed woman tortured by husband attempts self-immolation

Coimbatore, Sept 28 PTI A recently married 20-year- old woman on Monday attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collectorate here seeking action against her husband for allegedly torturing her for dowry, police said. The couple g...

Uber wins challenge against London operating license refusal

Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license. The US company had challenged Transport for Londons decision in late 2019 not to r...

HC pulls up Delhi Police for forcibly evicting woman from her matrimonial home

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi Police for forcibly evicting a woman from her matrimonial home and directed the Commissioner to take action against the officers who evicted her before the expiry of the stipulated period. ...

IPL 13: Innings by Tewatia one of the best of his lifetime, says Haryana teammate Mishra

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that he was aware of Rahul Tewatias batting ability but he was not expecting a knock of such quality from him. His remark came as Tewatia played a match-winning knock of 53 runs as Rajasthan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020