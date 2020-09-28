Home guard killed, cop injured while trying to rescue accident victims in Bengal

A 32-year-old home guard has been killed and an assistant sub-inspector injured while trying to rescue accident victims in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. Two cyclists were injured after being hit by a truck at Indong More in Matteli police station area in Malbazar subdivision on Sunday night, a police officer said.

Matteli ASI Mithu Roy was out for night patrolling while home guard Pritam Dey was going towards Matteli police station after completing his work at Malbazar police station when they spotted the injured cyclists lying on the road, he said. As the duo was preparing to take the injured persons to a hospital, a speeding motorbike coming from Chalsa hit Dey and Roy, the officer said.

Dey and Roy along with the motorcyclist were injured in the accident, he said. The home guard, who had suffered head injuries, was declared dead at a hospital while the others are undergoing treatment, the officer added.