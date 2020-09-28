Lupin launches generic Fosaprepitant injection in US

Pharma major Lupin on Monday said it has launched generic Fosaprepitant injection, used to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in adults, in the American market. The company has launched Fosaprepitant for injection, 150 mg single-dose vial, having received an approval earlier for it from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp's Emend for injection in the same strength, it added. According to IQVIA MAT July 2020 data, Fosaprepitant for injection, 150 mg single-dose vial, had annual sales of approximately USD 136 million (about Rs 1,000 crore) in the US, Lupin said.

The product is indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents for prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer (HEC), including high-dose cisplatin and moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC), it added. Shares of Lupin on Monday closed 0.79 per cent higher at Rs 1,005.70 per scrip on the BSE.