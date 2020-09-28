Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU chair Germany proposes rule of law scheme for getting bloc's cash

Germany, current president of the European Union, has proposed a scheme that links access to European Union money, including the 750 billion euro recovery fund, to respecting the rule of law, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday. The proposal will underpin negotiations between the European Parliament and the 27 EU governments, which in July agreed to such a mechanism in principle but left out much detail to avoid a veto from Poland or Hungary, whose nationalist governments stand accused of flouting EU democratic norms.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:29 IST
UPDATE 1-EU chair Germany proposes rule of law scheme for getting bloc's cash

Germany, current president of the European Union, has proposed a scheme that links access to European Union money, including the 750 billion euro recovery fund, to respecting the rule of law, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The proposal will underpin negotiations between the European Parliament and the 27 EU governments, which in July agreed to such a mechanism in principle but left out much detail to avoid a veto from Poland or Hungary, whose nationalist governments stand accused of flouting EU democratic norms. Warsaw and Budapest are under EU investigations for undermining the independence of the judiciary, media and non-governmental organisations, and both could lose tens of billions of euros in funding if the rule of law mechanism is established.

In the recovery fund alone, excluding the linked long-term EU budget for 2021-27, Poland would be at risk of losing access to 23 billion euros ($26.84 billion) and Hungary to six billion. "The rule of law requires that all public powers act within the constraints set out by law...under the control of independent and impartial courts," reads the proposed draft regulation, which needs the approval of the European Parliament.

But the vast majority of EU lawmakers want the link between money and the rule of law to be stronger than agreed in July and the German proposal - sticking closely to the leaders' summer agreement - is all but certain to disappoint the chamber. According to the German document, punishment for rule of law breaches would include suspending the flow of EU money to capitals seen as breaching democratic checks and balances. It would be decided by a majority vote of EU governments on a recommendation by the EU's executive European Commission.

This could allow other governments to override opposition from Poland and Hungary. But those seeking a stronger link argue that a majority of EU governments should be needed to decline, rather than endorse any recommendation by the Commission, to suspend funding for those flouting the rule of law.

That formula would make penalties more likely by leaving governments less room for political horse-trading. Some have cautioned, however, that seeking too ambitious a solution could backfire, given that Warsaw or Budapest might withdraw their support if the proposal is changed from what they signed up to in July after four days of tortuous talks.

"It is important that all sides stick to the delicate compromise reached. What didn't find the support of the (leaders) at that time, will certainly not find it now," said one official working on the matter. Germany has already called on EU lawmakers to speed up work on approving the bloc's next budget, the recovery fund and the related rule of law conditions so that money can start flowing, including to the ailing south of the EU, from 2021. ($1 = 0.8568 euros) (Writing by Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus detains 500 at weekend anti-government protests

Authorities in Belarus have detained about 500 people during weekend protests against the countrys authoritarian president, who has claimed a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Belarus Interior Ministry said Monday t...

Southwest monsoon withdraws from parts of Punjab

The southwest monsoon on Monday withdrew from some parts of Punjab and it was likely to withdraw from parts of Haryana as well as Chandigarh during the next two-three days, the meteorological department here said. Southwest monsoon has with...

Corp Affairs Min extends deadline for various schemes amid COVID-19

Providing relief to companies amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions, the government has extended the duration of several schemes till December 31, including the fresh start scheme. The corporate affairs ministry has extended the...

Punjab CM says his govt will move SC over farm laws, warns against ISI threat to 'entire nation'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court against the new farm laws and warned that Pakistans ISI could exploit farmers anger in the entire nation. The CM said he did not want Punja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020