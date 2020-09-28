Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diesel demand seeing degrowth in Bengal, petrol picking up: IOC

He said jet fuel demand dropped by 75 per cent as most of the flights are not operating amid the COVID-19 crisis. IOC is planning to expand its network of LPG distributors by adding 317 new locations in the state, Bharat, who heads the oil marketing company's West Bengal operations, said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:43 IST
Diesel demand seeing degrowth in Bengal, petrol picking up: IOC
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-run Indian Oil Corporation on Monday said demand for diesel in West Bengal has declined 20 per cent during the current fiscal so far, as industries are not fully operational in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Petrol demand has been flat in the state during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, though the same has increased by 1 per cent in the current month, IOC executive director Pritish Bharat said.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, he said demand for LPG cylinders has increased by 20-22 per cent during the period largely due to the distribution of three free units under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. He said jet fuel demand dropped by 75 per cent as most of the flights are not operating amid the COVID-19 crisis.

IOC is planning to expand its network of LPG distributors by adding 317 new locations in the state, Bharat, who heads the oil marketing company's West Bengal operations, said. According to him, the number of petrol pumps is also being increased by 1,250 in West Bengal, out of which 300 have been made operational.

IOC is also in the process of setting up a new LPG bottling plant at Kharagpur at a cost of Rs 163 crore, he said, adding that it is expected to be commissioned by the end of next year. Bharat said GAIL is laying a pipeline from Jharkhand's Bokaro to Kolkata to bring in Compressed natural gas (CNG), while IOC along with its JV partner Adani will extend it to Burdwan.

IOC's head of aviation segment in the eastern region Amitava Bose said the company has witnessed a 70 per cent drop in volume due to the pandemic. "We hope that by year-end, there will be an overall drop by 50 per cent, while the pre-pandemic levels will be hopefully reached next year," he added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case accused Prasad not ill-treated during custody: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Monday denied ill-treating arrested drugs case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, in its custody. The drug law enforcement agency termed the allegations in t...

"Or gas them": Germany's far-right AfD fires official over migrant comment

Germanys hard right Alternative for Germany AfD party fired an official on Monday who had been caught on a hidden camera discussing gassing refugees. In footage, recorded secretly by ProSieben television in February, Christian Lueth, then a...

Democrats attack Trump on taxes ahead of first debate with Biden

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years.Citing ta...

Rugby-Exeter's Baxter calls for end to COVID-19 testing in Premiership

Professional rugby players should no longer be tested for COVID-19 as there is no evidence of mass outbreaks within healthy Premiership squads, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said. Premiership squads have been tested every week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020