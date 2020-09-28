Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades IIFL Finance to B2

This weakening will be driven by declining earnings and cash flow at its customers due to the deep coronavirus-led economic contraction, it said. "Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), real estate developers and micro-finance companies -- segments that represent about 40 per cent of its assets under management -- are at the greatest risk of a deterioration in asset quality, given the disruption to their business activities and their limited balance sheet liquidity," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:34 IST
Moody's downgrades IIFL Finance to B2

Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded IIFL Finance corporate family rating (CFR) by a notch to B2 from B1 on the company's asset quality concerns. Obligations rated B2 are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk.

The global rating agency has also downgraded senior secured debt rating to B2 from B1, and senior secured medium-term note (MTN) programme rating to (P) B2 from (P) B1, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement. However, the rating outlook has been changed to stable from rating under review.

The statement said the downgrade of IIFL Finance's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company's asset quality and profitability will deteriorate as loan delinquencies and defaults increase. This weakening will be driven by declining earnings and cash flow at its customers due to the deep coronavirus-led economic contraction, it said.

"Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), real estate developers and micro-finance companies -- segments that represent about 40 per cent of its assets under management -- are at the greatest risk of a deterioration in asset quality, given the disruption to their business activities and their limited balance sheet liquidity," it said. At the end of June 2020, about 50 per cent of these loans were subject to repayment moratoriums, compared to about 30 per cent for IIFL Finance's total loan book, it said.

In line with its industry peers, it said, IIFL Finance would restructure loans to borrowers whose businesses and earnings have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The longer and deeper hit to India's economic activity, the greater the negative financial impact on borrowers, leading to an increase in non-performing loans, it said.

However, it said, the increase will be gradual as loan restructuring will prevent an immediate sharp increase in non-performing loans..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's senate confirms it received oil reform bill - senate president

Nigerias Senate president on Monday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a long-awaited oil reform bill to the chamber for approval.Senator Ahmad Lawan said the communication from Buhari would be formally read in the Senate an...

After New York Times revelations, Trump says he paid millions in taxes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid many millions of dollars in taxes and that he had many more assets than debt, but did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 election.In a ser...

First Chanel restrospective opens in Paris after COVID-19 setback

The first retrospective in Paris dedicated to the styles created by Coco Chanel, one of Frances most influential designers, is set to open on Thursday after the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year forced organisers to postpone the show. ...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A faces 500 mln euro revenue shortfall, league boss says

Italys top flight soccer league has lost more than 500 million euros 583 million in revenues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the head of Italys Serie A said on Monday, warning the industry was in dire straits.To contain COVID-19 cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020