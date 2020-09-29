Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices subdued but IT and metal stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and metal stocks gaining some ground.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:24 IST
Equity indices subdued but IT and metal stocks gain
TCS gained by 2.7 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 2,492.25 per share. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and metal stocks gaining some ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 62 points or 0.16 per cent at 38,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 24 points or 0.21 per cent at 11,251.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT moving up by 1.7 per cent, metal by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank dipped by 1.7 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services advanced by 2.7 per cent to Rs 2,492.25 per share, Wipro by 1.7 per cent and Infosys by 1.2 per cent.

Metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 2.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent. The other major gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Asian Paints. Among the losers were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, IndianOil Corporation and Power Grid Corporation.

Meanwhile, Asian markets largely opened higher after bargain hunters helped a recovery in US markets in the wake of last week's selloff. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up by 0.2 per cent while Chinese shares opened higher with the blue-chip CSI 300 index up by 0.41 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan advanced by 0.39 per cent but Japan's benchmark Nikkei average dropped by 0.61 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka hasn't taken decision on school reopening yet: S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, said State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar said, We have not taken any decision regarding reopening on schools...

South Korea says slain man tried to defect to North Korea

South Korea said on Tuesday that a government official slain by North Korean sailors wanted to defect, concluding that the man, who had gambling debts, swam against unfavourable currents with the help of a life jacket and a floatation devic...

Antacid monotherapy more effective in relieving epigastric pain than in combination with lidocain

Antacid monotherapy is more effective in relieving epigastric pain than in combination with lidocaine, suggests a new study. The study will be published in the September 2020 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine AEM, a journal of the Societ...

One millionth death from COVID-19 ‘an agonizing milestone’: UN Secretary-General

They were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues, he said in a statement on Monday.The pain has been multiplied by the savageness of the disease, the Secretary-General added, noting that the ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020