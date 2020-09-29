EU won't accept Britain going back on Brexit deal, Germany's Roth says - magazine
Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth has written an open letter to the British government saying that the European Union cannot and will not accept London questioning the Brexit agreement signed nine months ago. Roth said a fair deal would be possible if both Britain and the EU showed willingness to compromise but added that the EU was well prepared if it came to a no-deal Brexit.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:48 IST
Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth has written an open letter to the British government saying that the European Union cannot and will not accept London questioning the Brexit agreement signed nine months ago. "The British internal market bill would gravely violate key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement," Roth said in the letter published in Der Spiegel on Tuesday.
"The Withdrawal Agreement, which is after all an international treaty, was only negotiated and signed nine months ago and you're already throwing it into question again? The EU cannot and will not accept this," he added. Roth said a fair deal would be possible if both Britain and the EU showed willingness to compromise but added that the EU was well prepared if it came to a no-deal Brexit.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Europe
- Germany
- British
- Brexit
- London
- Withdrawal Agreement
- Der Spiegel
ALSO READ
FOREX-Pound haunted by Brexit, yen looks to Abe successor vote
Golf-Cink wins Safeway Open, claims first title since 2009 British Open
People News Roundup: British designer Terence Conran dies at 88; Spanish princess quarantined after classmate diagnosed with COVID-19 and more
Entertainment News Roundup: British designer Terence Conran dies at 88; U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan' and more
Former UK PM Cameron says he has misgivings about Brexit move