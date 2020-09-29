Stockal to Offer Global X's Thematic ETF Model Portfolios to Empower Indian Investors

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockal, India's leading platform for global investments, announced today that they will begin offering its investors access to a variety of Global X's ETF model portfolios on the Stockal platform. Global X ETFs, a New York-based exchange traded funds (ETFs) provider offers a range of model portfolios that include exposure to high growth disruptive themes, and are tailored to meet certain levels of risk tolerance. The addition of the Global X's strategies will help Stockal strengthen its product 'Stacks' which at present consists of various options like 'Thematic Stacks', 'Expert Stacks', 'Risk-adjusted Stacks' and 'Industry Stacks'. Commenting on the development, Vinay Bharathwaj, Founder and Executive Chairman, Stockal, says, "Stockal is creating an entire ecosystem where Indian investors can trade skillfully and make informed portfolio choices that help them grow their money and absorb market shocks in the dynamic world of today. While designing the product - Stacks, we wanted to ensure that we have "A Stack for everyone" by analyzing investor personalities and building customized portfolios to encourage more individuals to start investing in the US stock markets. Our partnership with Global X would undoubtedly enable us to expand our subscriber base and help us double the number of transactions the Indian investor makes in the coming months." Jon Maier, Global X ETFs' Chief Investment Officer, added: "Our aim at Global X ETFs has always been to support investors' efforts to achieve their investment goals. We believe providing thoughtfully constructed portfolios designed for an evolving modern global economy is key to achieving that aim. Just this year we've seen many years' worth of change in only a few months. Our shifting circumstances and levels of disruption seen in areas like cloud computing, cybersecurity, and fintech, validates the importance of thematic investing - be it a standalone portfolio, or a component of a larger asset allocation. We are thrilled that these strategies are being made available to Indian investors for the first time." After breaking all records by processing around USD 2 million worth transactions per day in the month of June, Stockal has yet again recorded a growth of 150% m-o-m in their business and established themselves as the largest platform for retail cross border investments in India. Despite the tumultuous market conditions, Stockal has processed over USD 135 mn worth of transactions in the last six months, manifesting the demand for overseas investment in stocks from India. The New York headquartered company has powered entities like Motilal Oswal, HDFC securities, Alankit and Cubewealth to help their customers invest in expert-built portfolios in the US Market with a click of a button. In the past few months starting from April, they have added a fair share of HNIs and millennials in their subscriber base to enable them to invest in top performing stocks like Microsoft, Tesla and Zoom with an average return of 15-20% on their investments.

About Stockal Headquartered in New York, Stockal is backed by investors with pioneering backgrounds in financial services and technology in United States, UK, India and Singapore. Stockal's systems processes over 8.5 million data points every day to aggregate and assimilate relevant investing information for thousands of securities. Carefully curated and personalized, Stockal products are designed to help investors and advisors keep life simple and costs low as they stay on top of their investments. Stockal's overseas investing platform is available to investors in India and the Middle East regions. About Global X Global X ETFs is a New York-based provider of global exchange-traded funds. Founded in 2008, it has approximately $14 billion in managed assets, across more than 70 different products. In July 2018, the company became a part of Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X has a product lineup including more than 70 ETF strategies. While they are distinguished for their Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives.

