ADNOC and Apollo-led consortium close $5.5 billion real estate investment partnership

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it closed its $5.5 billion real estate investment partnership with entities owned and/or advised by Apollo Global Management Inc subsidiaries and a group of institutional investors.

The closing takes the combined investment in select ADNOC real estate assets by the investor consortium to $2.7 billion, the company said in a statement.

The Apollo-led consortium collectively holds a 49% stake in Abu Dhabi Properly Leasing Holding Company RSC Limited (ADPLHC). ADNOC retains a 51% majority stake, according to the statement.

Also Read: Israel's Leumi signs deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD