Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices close flat after volatile session, metal stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses on Tuesday but ended on a flat note with metal stocks gaining some ground.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:36 IST
Equity indices close flat after volatile session, metal stocks gain
Hindalco jumped by 5.3 pc on Tuesday to Rs 176.60 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses on Tuesday but ended on a flat note with metal stocks gaining some ground. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 8 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 37,973 while the Nifty 50 lost by 5 points or 0.05 per cent at 11,222.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red but Nifty metal moved up by 1.9 per cent, auto by 0.3 per cent and IT by 0.2 per cent. Nifty PSU bank dipped by 1.3 per cent and private bank by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco jumped by 5.3 per cent to Rs 176.60 per share, Tata Steel by 2.3 per cent and JSW Steel by 2.1 per cent.

The other major gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. However, UPL lost by 3.5 per cent, ONGC by 3.4 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 3.3 per cent and Axis Bank by 2.8 per cent. HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto too traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were mixed after bargain hunters helped a recovery in US markets in the wake of last week's selloff. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was up by 0.12 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gained by 0.86 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped by 0.85 per cent.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Two PLFI members held in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the banned extremist outfit Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI under the limits of the Bero police station area of Ranchi district. As per Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police SP, Ra...

Spain to extend COVID furlough scheme to Jan -sources

Spain is due on Tuesday to extend a scheme supporting hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a labour ministry source said. With Spain among the European countries hardest hit by the new wave of corona...

Afghan peace negotiator urges new era in ties with Pakistan

The chief of Afghanistans peace negotiating team said Tuesday on a visit to Pakistan that the time has come for the two neighbouring countries to shun the suspicion, stale rhetoric and tired conspiracy theories that have dogged past relatio...

Vanesa Care launches 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes'

New Delhi India, September 29 ANINewsVoir Vanesa Care Private Ltd., one of the prominent FMCG brands, has unveiled a muti-utility Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes that are ideal for instant clean-ups of hands, face, neck as well as the su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020