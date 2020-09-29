Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares lose ground as U.S. presidential debate looms

As the global death toll from COVID-19 rose past one million, according to a Reuters tally, investors have remained focused on prospects for a stimulus package to help the U.S. economy recover from the damage wrought by the virus. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democratic lawmakers had unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares lose ground as U.S. presidential debate looms

European shares slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited a pivotal U.S. presidential debate and watched for progress of a fiscal stimulus package in Washington. The broad Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, eroding hefty gains from a day earlier, with indexes in Frankfurt, Paris and London losing between 0.2% and 0.5%.

Among the sectors in negative territory were growth-sensitive banks, automakers and travel & leisure, all down 0.8%-1.5%. U.S shares were set to open a touch lower, with futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq giving up earlier gains to slip into negative territory. Hard-hit sectors like hotels, banks and airlines had made strong gains on Monday.

Investors are weighing the potential impact on the U.S. economy of either the re-election of President Donald Trump or a victory for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Many see a Biden victory increasing the chances of further fiscal stimulus to counter the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, judging such a scenario a boon for stocks.

"What seems clear is that were you to see a blue wave, a Democratic sweep, you'd see substantial fiscal stimulus," said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The risk, I have always thought, to this recovery is premature fiscal tightening." With time running out to change minds or influence undecided voters, the stakes are high as the two White House candidates take the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Biden's campaign has seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the debate with Trump - set for after the U.S. market close - accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes. "Tonight's debate will be critical, since it represents one of the last set-piece opportunities for either candidate to change the contours of the race," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, was flat. As the global death toll from COVID-19 rose past one million, according to a Reuters tally, investors have remained focused on prospects for a stimulus package to help the U.S. economy recover from the damage wrought by the virus.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democratic lawmakers had unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Pelosi in recent days has said she thinks a deal can be reached with the White House on a new coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing. Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, shedding earlier gains.

Stimulus packages were also in focus in bond markets, where Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in seven weeks before first-estimate inflation readings for September. CONFIDENT CONSUMERS?

Also in focus was economic data due later in the day that is set to shed light on the U.S. economy's progress, with consumer confidence and home price data on the agenda. The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies at 94.185, drifting away from a two-month high of 94.745 reached last week.

Elsewhere, sterling extended its overnight gains on optimism about a Brexit trade deal as the European Union and Britain kicked off a decisive week of talks. The pound gained 0.2% to $1.2853, just below the $1.2930 mark touched overnight. Against the euro, sterling changed hands at 90.775 pence.

"The surge of the pound yesterday was a reflection of the more positive mood-music as the talks kicked off," MUFG analysts wrote, adding the pound could extend gains this week. For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

( Reporting by Tom Wilson, Editing by William Maclean and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Karolina Pliskova advances to 2nd round

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Mayar Sherif 6-7 9, 6-2, 6-4. Sherif was the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros.She saved five break points in the s...

UK's Johnson says he is fit as a butcher's dog after losing weight

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was fitter now than he was before he had COVID-19 in April and that he felt much better after losing weight. Johnson was hospitalised and spent three nights in intensive care when he w...

Drug peddler held in Mumbai; Rs 14.4 lakh mephedrone seized

Mumbai Police have arrested a 22 -year-old drug peddler and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 14.40 lakh from his possession in suburban Goregaon, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a specific information, the Crime Branch laid...

Two PLFI members held in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the banned extremist outfit Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI under the limits of the Bero police station area of Ranchi district. As per Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police SP, Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020