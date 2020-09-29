Left Menu
Development News Edition

KNR Constructions completes sale of KNR Walayar Tollways to Singapore-based Cube Highways

Infrastructure major KNR Constructions said on Tuesday it has successfully completed its 100 per cent sale of KNR Walayar Tollways to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III, a Singapore-based company investing in road and highway projects.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:26 IST
KNR Constructions completes sale of KNR Walayar Tollways to Singapore-based Cube Highways
KNR Walayar Tollways is a special purpose vehicle promoted by KNR Constructions. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major KNR Constructions said on Tuesday it has successfully completed its 100 per cent sale of KNR Walayar Tollways to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III, a Singapore-based company investing in road and highway projects. I Squared Capital and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi lnvestment Authority are shareholders in Cube Highways and Infrastructure III. KNR Walayar Tollways is a special purpose vehicle promoted by KNR Constructions.

The agreed enterprise value of Rs 511.78 crore excluding claims receivable from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other governmental instrumentalities is comprising of debt of Rs 127.1 crore and an equity valuation of Rs 384.68 crore, the company said in a statement. K Jalandhar Reddy, Executive Director of KNR Constructions, said the company completed the 100 per cent sale of KNR Walayar Tollways to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III in line with the company's policy of making asset light by monetisation of build-operate-transfer, hybrid annuity model and annuity projects and reinvest the amount unlocked by way of sale in new hybrid annuity model and engineering, procurement and construction business. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trade unions taken into confidence, no industrialist would complain now: Kerala CM

Asserting that trade unions have been taken into confidence against any unhealthy practices, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said no industrialist in the state would now complain of disruptions by workers. Kerala had for q...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. goods trade deficit rises; inventories increase

The United States trade deficit in goods increased in August, with imports surging as businesses rebuild inventories which were depleted early in the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting trade could be drag on economic growth in the third quarter....

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Get ready for the fireworks the first 2020 presidential debate is finally here Taxes, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus and the economy promise to be front and center as Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden squa...

US man could get prison for review of Thailand hotel

Labour activists, journalists and whistleblowers in Thailand have been targets in recent years of criminal defamation lawsuits for exposing alleged corporate wrongdoing, but now a disgruntled hotel guest has joined their ranks and could fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020