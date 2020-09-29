NFL Vijaipur ties up with ITI Raghogarh to train youth in trades

National Fertilizers Limited, a PSU under the Department of Fertilizers, has tied up with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Raghogarh (M.P. ) to train youth in various trades and to enhance the chances of their employability in the heavy and process industry.

NFL, Vijaipur Unit has signed an MoU with nearby ITI, Raghogarh, to train youth in Electrician, Fitter, and Welder trades. The students will be skilled under the Dual System of Training Scheme under which they will learn theoretical skills in the institute and 6 months on-the-job training in the NFL Vijaipur plant.

The overall duration of training shall be as per the course curriculum of ITI. However, the trainees will get 6 months of exposure/ training of industry (in NFL Vijaipur Unit) out of the overall duration of ITI training.

The MoU was exchanged today between Sh Narender Singh, Chief Manager (HR), NFL Vijaipur unit, and Sh J P Koli, Principal, ITI, Raghogarh, in the presence of Sh Jagdip Shah Singh CGM, NFL Vijaipur.

The company plans to explore more such options in the future to give impetus to Skill India by training more youth from institutes around its plants.

NFL has five gas based Ammonia-Urea plants in Nangal and Bathinda plants in Punjab, Panipat plant in Haryana, and two plants at Vijaipur in Guna District of Madhya Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)