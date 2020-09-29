Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI gives more time to states to avail additional market borrowing, OD facility

Similarly, to help state governments tide over their cash flow mismatches, RBI had relaxed the OD regulations with effect from April 7, 2020. The central bank decided to increase the number of days for which a state/ UT can be in overdraft continuously to 21 working days from 14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:12 IST
RBI gives more time to states to avail additional market borrowing, OD facility
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to help state governments tide over the financial problems triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBI on Tuesday extended by six months the additional flexibility provided to states to raise funds through market borrowing and overdraft. The Reserve Bank in April provided additional flexibility to states and Union Territories (UTs) to raise funds to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. The flexibility was available till September 30, 2020.

"On a review, it has been decided to extend the … measures announced on April 17, 2020 and April 7, 2020 with regard to increase in WMA Limits of states/UTs and overdraft (OD) regulations, respectively, for a further period of 6 months till March 31, 2021," the central bank said in a press release. With a view to provide greater comfort to state governments in undertaking COVID-19 containment and mitigation measures, and to enable them to plan their market borrowings, RBI in April had increased Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit of states and UTs by 60 per cent over and above the level as on March 31, 2020.

WMA is temporary advances given by RBI to government to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments. Similarly, to help state governments tide over their cash flow mismatches, RBI had relaxed the OD regulations with effect from April 7, 2020.

The central bank decided to increase the number of days for which a state/ UT can be in overdraft continuously to 21 working days from 14. Also, the number of days for which a state/ UT can be in overdraft in a quarter was increased to 50 working days from 36..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count sta...

Cancelling Germany flights till Oct 20 due to India's rejection of flight schedule: Lufthansa

Lufthansa said Tuesday that it will have to cancel all planned flights between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an unexpected rejection of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities. The German carrier said it...

India, Bangladesh review expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides. They expressed their commitment to take forward cooperation in th...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020