Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cochin Shipyard delivers RO-RO vessels to IWAI

CSL said it has invested its resources in the Inland Water Segment including the development of a dedicated shipbuilding facility in Kolkata, with the aim of providing a complete solution to the customers operating in the inland water segment.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:23 IST
Cochin Shipyard delivers RO-RO vessels to IWAI

Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Tuesday delivered two Roll on Roll Off (RO-RO) vessels to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), which is a part of the order for a series of 10 vessels. In a statement, CSL said the 56 metre long Ro-Ro Vessel is built with in-house design for day and night operation all round the year to carry 15 TEU container trailers and 30 passengers.

These high quality vessels with modern communication equipment, has an ergonomically designed navigational wheel house, comfortable air-conditioned accommodation for eight crew and an open deck for easy loading and discharging of trucks and vehicles, it said. CSL said the ship is built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Kerala Inland Vessels Rule and complying with the Prevention and Control of Pollution and Protection of Inland Water.

The delivery protocol was signed by Mathew George, Director, IWAI, Kochi and Suresh Babu N V, Director (Operations), CSL, in the presence of the officials of IWAI and CSL. CSL said it has invested its resources in the Inland Water Segment including the development of a dedicated shipbuilding facility in Kolkata, with the aim of providing a complete solution to the customers operating in the inland water segment.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on worries about a stalling economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases, with pub owners sliding on the prospect of further curbs as another round of Brexit negotiations began. European Union negotiators signal...

In New York City, excitement mixes with uncertainty as more schools open

Young students lined up outside a public elementary school in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, sporting an array of colorful masks as they waited with their parents to re-enter the classroom for the first time in six months. It was a mix of exc...

Air leaking from International Space Station but no danger to crew - Roscosmos agency

The International Space Station is leaking air in above-normal volumes, but the leak presents no danger to the Russian-American crew, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday. The leak has been localised to one section of a servic...

Mitchell Marsh's scans lost in UAE, cricketer in dark about extent of injury

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is unaware of the extent of his injury, which ruled him out of the Indian Premier League, as the reports of the scans performed on his right ankle went missing in the UAE. This was confirmed by the cric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020