CCI approves demerger of GHCL into subsidiary GHCL Textiles Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI)approved the demerger of the Textiles Business of GHCL Ltd. ("GHCL")into its wholly-owned subsidiary GHCL Textiles Limited ("GHCL Textiles")under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

GHCL is a public limited company incorporated in India and is stated to be engaged in the business of (i) manufacture and sale of inorganic chemicals including but not limited to Soda Ash (Dense grade and Light grade), Sodium Bicarbonate, Industrial Salt, and Consumer Products ('Chemical Business') and (ii) manufacture and sale of textiles including but not limited to yarn manufacturing along with weaving, processing, cutting and sewing of home textiles products ('Textiles Business').

GHCL Textiles is a Public Limited Company incorporated in India. Presently, GHCL Textiles Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GHCL. It is a newly incorporated company and has not initiated any business activity.

Pursuant to the proposed demerger, GHCL will retain its chemicals and consumer products business and GHCL Textiles will have the demerged Textiles business.

(With Inputs from PIB)