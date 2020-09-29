Indiabulls Ventures raises Rs 441 crore from Ribbit Capital, others
Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:21 IST
Indiabulls Ventures on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 441 crore by selling shares to a clutch of investors, including American fintech investor Ribbit Capital. Other investors include New York Stock Exchange-listed Inteligo Bank, US-based First Royalty Ventures LLC and San Francisco-based TIMF Holdings, Indiabulls Ventures said in a regulatory filing.
The board has approved allotment of an aggregate of 2.52 crore fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each of the company at an issue price of Rs 175 for a Rs 2 paid-up share (including a premium of Rs 173 per share) for cash consideration, to certain foreign investors, it said. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased.
