No time bar for senior citizens on Kolkata Metro on Sundays

There will be no time embargo for senior citizens to travel on Kolkata Metro on Sundays, an official said. The Metro Railway will run a total of 58 services on Sundays at a 20-minute interval, its spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said on Tuesday.

The Metro Railway is starting services on Sundays from October 4 with 29 services in up direction and a similar number in the down line, she said. Senior citizens will only have to carry their identity proof and do not require e-passes, she said.

The Metro Railway has allowed senior citizens to avail its services on weekdays during the lean period of 11.30 am to 4.30 pm..