China shares rise on upbeat factory surveys, consumer stocks boost

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by consumer and healthcare shares, as investors cheered upbeat factory activity surveys. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.45% at 3,238.86 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.63%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by consumer and healthcare shares, as investors cheered upbeat factory activity surveys.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.45% at 3,238.86 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.63%. ** China's factory activity extended solid growth in September, surveys showed, as the nation's crucial exports engine revved up on improving overseas demand and underlined a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus shock.

** China's consumer stocks also climbed ahead of Golden Week holiday, as investors expect robust consumption during the break, supported by a raft of measures deployed by Beijing to boost domestic consumption. ** The CSI300 consumer staples index added 1.64%, and has gained more than 40% so far this year.

** China's markets will be closed for the national holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.67% to 9,436.77, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.18% at 23,549.47.

** The property sub-index of Hang Seng rose by 2.56% on Wednesday, with HK-listed China Evergrande Group hitting a 5-week high, after the firm secured support from its investors amid mounting liquidity crunch concerns. ** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.19% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.96%​.

** Investors may actively fish opportunities amid thin trade and external market uncertainties ahead of the week-long holiday, according to China Fortune Securities Co. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.05% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.98%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8126 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.8149.

