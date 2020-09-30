Left Menu
30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced it has partnered with Ingram Micro, the world's largest technology distributor, to offer its security solutions for businesses on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in India.

30-09-2020
ESET and Ingram Micro announce strategic partnership in India to broaden availability of cybersecurity solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced it has partnered with Ingram Micro, the world's largest technology distributor, to offer its security solutions for businesses on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in India. To better support SMBs in the current business climate, ESET is providing a monthly subscription option to customers. The partnership with Ingram Micro reaffirms ESET's commitment to supporting the digital development of SMBs and enterprises in India by fulfilling the fast-growing need for cybersecurity solutions. Together, Ingram Micro and ESET will also provide marketing support and cybersecurity training opportunities to resellers.

"Cybersecurity is now a major priority as the Digital India initiative has rapidly driven businesses to increasingly rely on technology. In tandem, threats by cybercriminals have also grown more sophisticated, thus cyber resilience has become crucial to supporting this development. Through this partnership, resellers in Ingram Micro's distribution network will have access to our latest security solutions, which will enable them to secure their customers from ever-evolving threats," said Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific & Japan, ESET. "We are excited to be working with Ingram Micro which has a strong reputation in the distribution of tech solutions. Their extensive channel ecosystem will assist us in broadening our brand presence and product availability across India." Commenting on the partnership, Jyotil Mankad - Director & Head of Cloud Business, Ingram Micro India, said "We are delighted to have ESET, the leading IT security company from the European Union, joining a growing list of top IT vendors in our Cloud Marketplace. Their products have been independently tested to be both effective and unobtrusive so that people can get on with their jobs safe in the knowledge that their systems and data are well-protected. Partnering with ESET will provide our Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) access to an even greater range of security solutions." With more than 30 years of cybersecurity innovation, ESET protects over 110 million users in 200 countries and territories globally. Almost 40 percent of ESET's employees work in research and development, keeping both ESET customers and the world at large safe from the latest and most advanced cyber threats. ESET's range of business security software solutions is available via Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace from today onwards. For more details about ESET business solutions, please visit https://www.eset.com/in/business/.

About ESET For 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET has become the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. About Ingram Micro Cloud At Ingram Micro Cloud™, we view the cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers, and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services, and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure, and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About Ingram Micro Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights, and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead.

