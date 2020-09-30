UK house prices rise 5% yr on yr in September- Nationwide
Prices rose by 0.9% from August compared with a median forecast of a 0.5% month-on-month increase, in a Reuters poll of economists. Nationwide said prices were 5% higher than a year earlier. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 4.5% annual increase.Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:43 IST
British house prices rose 5% annually in September, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, the highest level since September 2016 and the latest sign of a sharp rebound in the country's housing market after the coronavirus lockdown. Prices rose by 0.9% from August compared with a median forecast of a 0.5% month-on-month increase, in a Reuters poll of economists.
Nationwide said prices were 5% higher than a year earlier. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 4.5% annual increase.
