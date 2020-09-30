Left Menu
Development News Edition

German stimulus measures boost retail sales in August

The HDE retail association said last week it expected nominal sales to grow by 1.5% this year despite the pandemic, a sharp upward revision from its previous estimate of a 4% drop. The HDE association had pointed to booming online sales and the government's stimulus measures, such as a temporary VAT cut and cash handouts for parents, which it said were boosting private consumption and supporting the retail sector as a whole.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:11 IST
German stimulus measures boost retail sales in August
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German retail sales rose much more than expected in August, data showed on Wednesday, raising hopes that household spending in Europe's largest economy will power a strong recovery in the third quarter from the coronavirus shock.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz have since March unleashed an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus measures to help companies and consumers recover as quickly as possible from Germany's deepest recession on record. The measures include unlimited liquidity aid for struggling companies, a massive job protection scheme to shield workers from sudden unemployment as well as cash handouts for parents and a temporary VAT cut to boost domestic demand.

There had been some doubt whether the VAT cut, valid from July 1 to Dec. 31, was actually working, as some companies seemed not to be passing the reduction on to consumers. But figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed that retail sales jumped by 3.1% on the month in real terms in August after an upwardly revised drop of 0.2% in July.

A Reuters forecast had predicted a smaller increase of only 0.5%. On the year, retail sales rose by 3.7% in real terms after an upwardly revised increase of 5.0% the previous month.

Compared with February, the month before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Germany, retail sales in August were 5.8% higher, suggesting the sector has already put the crisis behind it. The HDE retail association said last week it expected nominal sales to grow by 1.5% this year despite the pandemic, a sharp upward revision from its previous estimate of a 4% drop.

The HDE association had pointed to booming online sales and the government's stimulus measures, such as a temporary VAT cut and cash handouts for parents, which it said were boosting private consumption and supporting the retail sector as a whole.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Truth prevailed: Ex-Sena MP accused in Babri mosque demolition

Former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Wednesday welcomed a CBI special courts verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case. Truth has prevailed, the 80-year-old former mayor of T...

NBA: Muggsy Bogues gives Heat a fighting chance but puts his money on LA Lakers

Former NBA player Muggsy Bogues has given his verdict for the 2020 NBA Finals, and it is not a surprise, the Baltimore native is backing LA Lakers. They are a Championship pedigree organization and they have LeBron with AD Anthony Davis on ...

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till December-end

The Delhi government on Wednesday extended its scheme, offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, till December 31. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, al...

Angola records 108 new infections, 20 recoveries, and 3 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Angolan health authorities have announced on September 28 the registration, in the last 24 hours, of 108 new infections, 20 patients recovered, and three deaths, according to a news report by Angola Press.According to the Secretary of Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020