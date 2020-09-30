India's current account surplus rises to USD 19.8 bln in June quarter

India's current account surplus rises to USD 19.8 bln in June quarterPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:15 IST
The country's current account surplus rose to USD 19.8 billion or 3.9 per cent of GDP in the June quarter as merchandise imports declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday
The current account surplus stood at USD 0.6 billion or 0.1 per cent of GDP in the March quarter while there was a current account deficit of USD 15 billion or 2.1 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period
"The surplus in the current account in Q1 of 2020-21 was on account of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit to USD 10.0 billion due to steeper decline in merchandise imports relative to exports on a year-on-year basis," Reserve Bank of India said.
