Delhivery to create 15,000 seasonal jobs this festive season

Our overall physical footprint across India has doubled in the last one year to over 12 million sqft, including the launch of mega trucking terminals in Bilaspur, Bhiwandi, and Bangalore ahead of the festive season," Sandeep Barasia, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at Delhivery said. In line with its original plan, Delhivery will invest over Rs 300 crore on expansion in the coming 18-24 months, increasing fleet size and setting up more mega trucking terminals, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:35 IST
Supply chain services provider Delhivery on Wednesday said it aims to create over 15,000 seasonal openings across operations over the next few weeks in the run-up to the festive season. The company is also geared up to handle 65-75 million packages in the upcoming festive season, which is almost a 100 per cent growth over the last year, it said in a statement.

"Delhivery aims to create over 15,000 seasonal openings across operations over the next few weeks. The openings span over last mile, first mile pickups, hubs, service centres, including security personnel and drivers," it added. E-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart as well as logistics companies usually hire thousands of people in temporary delivery and support roles to handle the high volume of orders during the sale period.

A report by RedSeer estimates that about three lakh jobs are expected to be created by various e-commerce and logistics companies during this year's festive season. Of these, about 30 per cent of roles are likely to be created by logistics partners, it had said.

E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday said it has created more than one lakh seasonal job opportunities, while earlier in the month, logistics solutions provider Ecom Express had said it planned to create 30,000 seasonal roles across its operations to handle the heightened demand during the festive season. Delhivery said it is strengthening its last-mile delivery capacity through its various partner programmes, on-boarding individual bikers, transporters, local kiranas, and businesses.

It added that the plan is to double the partner sign-ups from its existing base to over 25,000 across India with a revenue payout of over Rs 100 crore to the last-mile partners this season. "We continue to make significant investments to build world-class infrastructure. Our overall physical footprint across India has doubled in the last one year to over 12 million sqft, including the launch of mega trucking terminals in Bilaspur, Bhiwandi, and Bangalore ahead of the festive season," Sandeep Barasia, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at Delhivery said.

In line with its original plan, Delhivery will invest over Rs 300 crore on expansion in the coming 18-24 months, increasing fleet size and setting up more mega trucking terminals, he added. In August this year, Delhivery had said it was planning to invest up to Rs 300 crore on expansion. It planned to add around 150 trucks to its fleet as it aims to clock revenue close to Rs 7,000 crore in the next 24 months, up from Rs 2,800 crore last year.

