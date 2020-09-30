Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria investigates four over COVID-19 quarantine at Ischgl ski resort

Austrian prosecutors said on Wednesday they have placed four people under investigation in connection with a quarantine and other restrictions imposed at the ski resort of Ischgl in March because of a massive coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:47 IST
Austria investigates four over COVID-19 quarantine at Ischgl ski resort
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Austrian prosecutors said on Wednesday they have placed four people under investigation in connection with a quarantine and other restrictions imposed at the ski resort of Ischgl in March because of a massive coronavirus outbreak. Thousands were infected at the resort that called itself the "Ibiza of the Alps", many of them foreign tourists who brought the virus home before the first case was detected there on March 7. Austria's public health agency believes the virus arrived there a month earlier, spreading in crowded bars.

Prosecutors in the provincial capital Innsbruck have been investigating whether anyone in Ischgl endangered others by, for example, failing to report a case before March 7. Instead, Wednesday's announcement appears to be in relation to the quarantine and other measures taken on March 13. "In particular the implementation of decrees relating to traffic restrictions in Ischgl and the quarantine in the Paznaun Valley are being examined more closely. Four people are being investigated as suspects in relation to that," the prosecutors' office said in a statement, naming the valley Ischgl is in.

A spokesman for the prosecutors' office declined to elaborate on what the suspects were thought to have done. The outbreak has caused fury in Germany, whose citizens appear to be the biggest group of foreign nationals infected.

A private consumer rights group has brought civil lawsuits against Austria, arguing the authorities should have acted sooner and more decisively to prevent the outbreak, which occurred before a national lockdown in mid-March. Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced an immediate quarantine in Ischgl and its valley on March 13, but tourists were allowed out in a hastily arranged process that the consumer rights group described as "chaotic".

Officials in Tyrol, the province that includes Ischgl, say they acted appropriately given what was known at the time.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

After unruly first debate, Trump and Biden hit campaign trail in crucial states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will campaign in three U.S. states that will play a key role in the November election on Wednesday, the morning after a chaotic debate marked by interruptions and recriminations.Tru...

Paris rocked by fighter jet breaking sound barrier

The sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier reverberated through the French capital Paris and nearby suburbs on Wednesday, the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.The shockwave rattled windows, made birds fly up and was h...

UK considered sending asylum seekers to south Atlantic, FT reports

Britain considered a plan to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles away to holding centres on its remote overseas territories in the south Atlantic but the idea, described as ludicrous by opponents, was later dropped, the Financial Times reported...

AITA announces formation of sub-committees for 2020-24 term

The All India Tennis Association AITA has announced the sub-committees for the term 2020-24 on Wednesday. To carry out the administrative, managerial, legal, financial, team selection, tournaments, coaches education, professional, senior an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020