Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares rise; China Evergrande boosts property stocks

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday as sharp gains in China Evergrande Group boosted property stocks, after the developer secured investments to ease some of its liquidity crunch worries. ** Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande surged 20% in the late afternoon trading, after the developer secured support from its investors amid mounting liquidity crunch concerns.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:49 IST
Hong Kong shares rise; China Evergrande boosts property stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday as sharp gains in China Evergrande Group boosted property stocks, after the developer secured investments to ease some of its liquidity crunch worries. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 183.52 points or 0.79% at 23,459.05. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.25% to 9,397.37. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.3%, while the IT sector rose 2.08%, the financial sector ended 0.08% higher and the property sector rose 2.03%. ** Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande surged 20% in the late afternoon trading, after the developer secured support from its investors amid mounting liquidity crunch concerns. ** Hong Kong's financial markets will be closed for National Day on Thursday, Oct. 1 and for the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday Oct. 2. Markets will resume trading on Monday, Oct 5. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.2% at 3,218.05 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.1%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.5%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8102 per U.S. dollar at 0822 GMT, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.8149.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains New'

New Delhi, Sep 30 PTIThe National Green Tribunal&#160;Wednesday junked a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to raise construction for accommodation of the trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairper...

Indian capital loses cleaner lockdown air as farmers burn crop waste

Indias longest spell of clean air on record came to an end in September when New Delhi, the worlds most polluted capital city, recorded a significant deterioration in air quality, partly due to crop waste burning by farmers.Up until this mo...

US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children

The US State Department said Tuesday it was outraged by a rocket attack a day earlier that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The attack and...

BJP appoints former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for Bihar assembly polls: Statement.

BJP appoints former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for Bihar assembly polls Statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020